Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $45,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

