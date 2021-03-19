Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,692 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $115,969.68.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

SPT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 5,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

