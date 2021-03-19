Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.90. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 281,723 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 561.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.29 million, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

