TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $381.35

TUI AG (LON:TUI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.35 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 427.60 ($5.59). TUI shares last traded at GBX 416.10 ($5.44), with a volume of 4,096,406 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 382.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 374.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of TUI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93). Also, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

