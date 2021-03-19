Insider Buying: FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Chairman Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Chairman Bruce Simberg bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,353. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FedNat stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat Holding has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in FedNat by 89.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

