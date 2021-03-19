AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $90,750.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALVR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 3,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,353. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

