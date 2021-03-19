ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $246,725.90 and $45,004.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.89 or 0.00345122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

