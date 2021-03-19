Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -145.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

