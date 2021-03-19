DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.00631026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00068825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033914 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

