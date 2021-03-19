LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,394 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $48,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

NYSE WM opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

