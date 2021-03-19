Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.

