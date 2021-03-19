Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUSV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,098,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $29.17 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

