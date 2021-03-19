LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $45,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

