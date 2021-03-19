Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

