Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 894.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, Standpoint Research lowered Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.