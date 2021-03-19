Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $60,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

