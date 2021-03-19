LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,744 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $56,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,117.10 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.53, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,105.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

