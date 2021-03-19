Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

NFLX opened at $504.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.82 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

