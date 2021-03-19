Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.