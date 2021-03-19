Advisory Research Inc. Buys Shares of 16,086 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Truist upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.27 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

