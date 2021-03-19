William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.