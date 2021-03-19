Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 92,718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.