JMP Securities Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $120.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.71.

LEN stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,771,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $16,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

