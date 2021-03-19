Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.