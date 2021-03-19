Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $228,896.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. 8,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,656. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.80 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

