Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.11 Million Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

