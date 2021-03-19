First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $187.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $182.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $748.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $758.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $748.05 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

