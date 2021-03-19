Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Insider Susan Dehner Kucer Buys 8,000 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.93. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.