Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock valued at $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

PACB stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

