The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,983 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $57,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

RBC stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.