The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,417,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,415,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 6.40% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

