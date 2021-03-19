The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.30 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $64,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 381,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 230,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.