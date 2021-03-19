Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $187.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $113.71 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

