1,453 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

