Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,611,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

