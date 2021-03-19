Centrality Trading 46.1% Higher This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.56 million and $8.57 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00051342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.00631026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00068825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033914 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

