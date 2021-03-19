Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 68,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ECF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.