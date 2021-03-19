Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 1,099,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.3 days.

WRFRF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

