Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 1,099,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.3 days.
WRFRF opened at $5.38 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
