Darryl Clark Buys 450,000 Shares of Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:BAT) Stock

Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:BAT) insider Darryl Clark purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,150.00 ($8,678.57).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01.

About Battery Minerals

Battery Minerals Limited operates as a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company. It primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company primarily has interests in the Montepuez and Balama Central projects located in Mozambique. It also engages in investing and corporate management activities in Australia.

