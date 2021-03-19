DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $66.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

