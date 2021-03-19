DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $66.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
