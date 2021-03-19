Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 36.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

