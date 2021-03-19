NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,867.32

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,867.32 ($89.72) and traded as high as GBX 7,988 ($104.36). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,938 ($103.71), with a volume of 212,296 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,954.20 ($64.73).

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,699.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,876.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36.

In other NEXT news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total value of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

