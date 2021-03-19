Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.79

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €233.79 ($275.05) and traded as high as €264.00 ($310.59). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €258.80 ($304.47), with a volume of 496,675 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €242.13 and its 200-day moving average is €233.86.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.