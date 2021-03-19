TheStreet Upgrades Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to C

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Coffee stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

