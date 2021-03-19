Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.46

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.46 and traded as high as C$9.76. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 62,875 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$412.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

