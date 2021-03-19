Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,129.36

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,129.36 ($14.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94), with a volume of 2,563 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £838.93 million and a P/E ratio of -41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

