$0.12 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $658.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

