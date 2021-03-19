Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Down 21.2% in February

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 11th total of 480,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE MMI opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,732,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,185,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

