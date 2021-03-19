Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carter’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.