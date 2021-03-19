Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Price Target at GBX 1,572.31

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,235.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,296 ($16.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,373.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

